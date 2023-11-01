Historic Orient home on harbor lists for $2.4 million

A harborside home in the hamlet of Orient is on the market for $2.4 million.

The four-bed, 1½-bath house sits on a ½-acre lot adjacent to Orient Harbor. Annual taxes on the property, which includes a stretch of beach, total $6,741.

"It’s been in the same family since 1964," said listing agent Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "It’s been very well cared for."

A porch overlooks the harbor. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

According to Markarian, the home was built in the mid 1800s. The house has retained its original wide hardwood floorboards and largely been maintained as opposed to updated, she said. The home's exterior is held to standards established by the Town of Southold’s Historic Preservation Commission.

"It’s in the historic district, and anything you do to the house that you can see from the street has to be approved by the Historic Preservation Commission of Southold," Markarian said. "Anything that you do inside is sort of your business."

The home's exterior is held to standards established by the Town of Southold’s Historic Preservation Commission. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Central heat fueled by natural gas warms the 1,774-square-foot home, which does not have central air conditioning. Among indoor features are a second full bathroom for which Markarian is working to obtain an as-built certificate of occupancy.

The house has retained its original wide hardwood floorboards and largely been maintained as opposed to updated, the listing agent said. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

"It will be delivered as a 2½-bath house," she said in October.

There is a porch with a view of the harbor, a detached two-car garage and an accessory structure that includes a changing room.

The King Street address falls at the end of Village Lane, within the Oysterponds Union Free School District.

"You can actually walk to the post office and the country store and the Orient Yacht Club," Markarian said.