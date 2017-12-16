TODAY'S PAPER
Orient home listed for $669,000 comes with barn

This historic home in Orient village is on

This historic home in Orient village is on the same street at the Orient Country Store. Photo Credit: Liz Glasgow

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A historic home in a historic location of Orient village has come on the market for $699,000. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home was built circa 1850 and comes with a two-story barn.

The house is filled with 19th-century architecture, including hand-hewn beams, wide random floorboards and tongue-in-groove doors with original iron lift-latches.

The home is located on the same street as the popular Orient Country Store, as well as the Orient Historical Society and Poquatuck Hall and is down the street from Orient Harbor.

The listing agent is Julia Robins of Century 21 Albertson Realty.

