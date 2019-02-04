Sellers Tim and Alexis Heaney

Community Orient

Asking price $470,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 1½-bath, two-story home on a .34-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, one-bath ranch on Oyster Pond Lane is listed for $849,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on Oyster Ponds Lane sold Nov. 7 for $740,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $3,849

Time on the market Since February 2018

Listing agent Nicholas Planamento and Joan Bischoff Van Heemskerck, Town and Country Real Estate, Mattituck, 631-298-0600

Why it’s for sale Tim, 27, a dock builder, and Alexis, 22, a stay-at-home mother, say they’re relocating upstate for a new job Tim has taken.

The Heaneys’ 1,500-square-foot home is a North Fork charmer. Tim talks about it:

“It’s a 1924 Craftsman-style home. There’s a nice wide opening with columns and built-in cabinets between the living room and dining room. When we bought the house, the porch was enclosed and out of character with the house. I opened it up, took the windows and door out and ripped out carpet, plywood flooring and baseboard heating. I replaced some rotten wood. I jacked up the porch and put new beams under it and then new flooring. We spend a lot of nice evenings in the summer out on that porch. I’ve replaced about eight windows in the house, the six-over-one type so it looks original. There’s hardwood flooring in every room except one bedroom and the second-floor bathroom, which has one-inch hex tile that I put in. There’s plenty of room for our two boys, who are 3 and 5. The school is only five houses away. . . . We have a two-car detached garage with a wood-burning stove, which allows me to do a lot of what I like — repairing cars. I’m going to miss this house. If I could pick it up and take it with me, I would.”