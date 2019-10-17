TODAY'S PAPER
$885,000 Orient home moved to location by barge

This Orient home is on the market for

This Orient home is on the market for $885,000. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Glasgow

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A circa 1720 Orient home that was moved to its current location by barge is on the market for $885,000.

The house is one of four properties moved to the neighborhood of Browns Hill in the 1960s, notes listing agent Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “Years ago, there was a tradition of moving houses.”

Brown’s Hill is an enclave of houses that share an association beach on the Long Island Sound, says Markarian, adding that the area is known for its community of artists, writers and other creative people.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home combines original features such as exposed beams and wide planked floors with a master-bedroom suite and an office that were added after the move. Recent updates have been made to the kitchen, bathrooms, central air conditioning and furnace.

The .65-acre property features an outdoor wood pizza oven. 

