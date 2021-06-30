TODAY'S PAPER
Midcentury ranch on Orient Harbor lists for $2.2 million

The house is adjacent to a preserved bird

The house is adjacent to a preserved bird sanctuary. Credit: Corcoran Group

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 1,400-square-foot midcentury ranch on Orient Harbor is listing in Orient for $2.2 million.

Built in1960, the three-bedroom, two-bath home was recently painted and renovated with a new gourmet kitchen and whitewashed wood floors, notes listing agent Sheri Winter Parker of the Corcoran Group. The basement, currently used as a dance studio and gym, can also be used as an office.

The half-acre property, which includes a full house generator, large deck overlooking the bay, heated swimming pool and 100 feet of beachfront, overlooks Orient Harbor and Shelter Island.

"The minute that you walk in there it just screams beach house to you," says Winter Parker. "You’re really one with the beach: You just see straight out to the water. And, it’s just so tranquil — it’s so peaceful. It’s like taking a chillout -pill. It definitely has that vibe."

Adjacent to a preserved bird sanctuary, the home is close to village shops, restaurants, vineyards, beaches, North Fork farm stands, marinas and Orient Country Store.

The annual property taxes are $7,355.

