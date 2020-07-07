TODAY'S PAPER
Updated Orient Victorian with panoramic waterfront views lists for $4,775,000

"The Cedars," a 4.8-acre property, is on Stephensons

"The Cedars," a 4.8-acre property, is on Stephensons Road in Orient's private historic enclave on "The Hill." Credit: Town & Country Real Estate

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A six-bedroom, four-bathroom updated Victorian with panoramic waterfront views in Orient is on the market for $4,775,000.

Called "The Cedars," the 4.8-acre property is located on Stephensons Road in Orient's private historic enclave on “The Hill" with 470 feet of private beachfront on the Long Island Sound.

The circa 1880 Victorian was restored “painstakingly” beginning in 2015, consulting with historical experts and people to modernize the house, listing agent Lori M. Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate, said.

“It’s an iconic very large Victorian in a very wide-open beautiful area,” Feilen said. “It’s sitting proudly on a hill.”

The property also has a three or four-bedroom guest house, and two bathrooms with an optional third bathroom.

A seaside in-ground pool, outdoor shower and attached two-car garage round out the grounds.

The house has a wraparound porch and multilevel mahogany decks facing the waterfront.

“The most incredible thing about this particular property is not only its proximity to the sea on both sides but it has panoramic views from every window,” Feilen said.

Taxes on the property are $16,780 and the owners, who bought it in 2015, are selling because they’re relocating to Portugal, Feilen said.

