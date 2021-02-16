A historic carriage house on two acres in Oyster Bay Cove is on the market for $2.175 million.

Built in 1896, the home was part of the 10-acre Townsend estate that was subdivided over the years, says Paul Woodstock, who’s owned the house for five years.

The estate’s original owner, Robert Cooper Townsend, died when the house was being built and never got to live in it, as did his widow, three young children, along with several servants, Woodstock says.

The main house and two former barns from the estate still exist, Woodstock notes. An icehouse, which used to harvest ice that was delivered to nearby estates, including Teddy Roosevelt’s Sagamore Hill, sits behind the carriage house.

In renovating the house, Woodstock kept the integrity of the carriage house, notes Christina Porter of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the home with Pamela Doyle. "They modernized a little bit of it – the bathrooms and the kitchen, and so forth – but the original beams are there. It has original architectural details."

Among the historic details are two sets of distinctive carriage doors, one set between the living room and kitchen and another between the family room and office, and the original wide plank wood floors.

The sprawling, 6,173-square-foot-home has six bedrooms and 6½ baths, and includes guest quarters attached to the home, with a separate entrance, living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

"The house has really been updated, but updated tastefully," with upgrades to the windows, front porch and roof, Porter says.

Annual property taxes are $27,014.