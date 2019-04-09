The 1740 Fleet Mill House, once the site of a grist mill in Oyster Bay Cove, is on the market for $1.399 million.

Remnants of the grist mill include two mill stones near the home's front door as well as a round gear near the property's pool house and a granite wall that is behind the pool.

William Lawrence Bottomley, a 20th-century architect, modernized the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,600-square-foot Colonial, says listing agent Barbara Brundige of Signature Premier Properties.

There is a brook on the 2.5-acre property in addition to a pond, a pergola-covered patio, a garage with loft space, a playhouse and a whole house generator.