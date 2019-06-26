TODAY'S PAPER
Oyster Bay Cove home once owned by one of LI's oldest families lists for $1.65M

The home was built in the early 1900s

The home was built in the early 1900s for the Townsends, merchant shippers and one of original Oyster Bay families,  Photo Credit: Peter Edson

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A historic Oyster Bay Cove shingle-style home is on the market for the first time in nearly 60 years. It is listed for $1.65 million.

The home was built in the early 1900s for the Townsends, merchant shippers and one of original Oyster Bay families, says listing agent Paul Mateyunas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"It's one of the last large and original Oyster Bay shingle houses," Mateyunas says. "Most of these big shingle houses didn't survive and burned down."

The eight-bedroom, 7 1/2-bathroom home has only had three owners. The sellers have owned the home for more than 50 years. It features high ceilings, painted paneling and large windows. The property, just over two acres,  property also has a two-bedroom cottage.

