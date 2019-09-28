Oyster Bay Cove's Notley Hill, one of only four remaining Long Island homes designed by Peabody, Wilson and Brown, a leading architectural firm of the early 20th century, is on the market for $2.599 million.

The Dutch-style farmhouse has its original staircase, wood floors and led-framed glass windows.

It was built in 1919 for Huntington Norton, a stockbroker who had just finished a stint as a captain of the New York Guard during World War I, according to the Harvard Class of 1901 War Records.

Peabody, Wilson and Brown chose the house’s location on a slope to give long-range views of the water, says listing agent Barbara Mesibov of Realty Connect USA. “There are so few of these homes left on Long Island's Gold Coast. Just the simple character of this house exemplifies the ‘farmhouse’ style designed by these architects,” says Mesibov.

Renovations preserved the home’s historic feel, with coffered ceilings and French doors, among modern amenities such as an outdoor pool. The original staff quarters have been incorporated into the rest of the house, which features a solarium, an open terrace, four fireplaces and detailed moldings.