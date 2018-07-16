A pre-Revolutionary War Oyster Bay Cove home combining original architectural details with modern amenities is on the market for $1.499 million.

The five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home was built in 1740 and features a living room and library with wood-beamed ceilings and fireplaces. The master suite also has a fireplace, and the third floor features a family room with a vaulted beamed ceiling.

“This residence captures a moment of history amid some wonderful modern amenities,” says listing agent Barbara Brundige of Signature Premier Properties.

The 2.5-acre property features a brook with a footbridge over it. There is also a heated gunite pool and pool house, a patio with a new pergola and gas fire pit, a boccie court and garage with a loft.