TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Pre-Revolutionary Oyster Bay Cove home lists for $1.499M

The five-bedroom Oyster Bay Cove home was built

The five-bedroom Oyster Bay Cove home was built in 1740. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties/Edgberg Solutions

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A pre-Revolutionary War Oyster Bay Cove home combining original architectural details with modern amenities is on the market for $1.499 million.

The five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home was built in 1740 and features a living room and library with wood-beamed ceilings and fireplaces. The master suite also has a fireplace, and the third floor features a family room with a vaulted beamed ceiling. 

“This residence captures a moment of history amid some wonderful modern amenities,” says listing agent Barbara Brundige of Signature Premier Properties.

The 2.5-acre property features a brook with a footbridge over it. There is also a heated gunite pool and pool house, a patio with a new pergola and gas fire pit, a boccie court and garage with a loft.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

A sitting area at Journey East Hampton, a New luxury inn opens in East Hampton
Fans watch as the band Miles To Dayton 'Old-timers' rock out at Great South Bay Festival
Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish variety store, has Flying Tiger opens second Long Island location
North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset, seen here Town payroll increased less than 1%, data show
Babylon Town historian Mary Cascone has pieced together Town renovating historic maritime building
Town of Hempstead's water testing laboratory in Point Town to reopen water testing lab next year