Oyster Bay Cove historic Victorian farmhouse lists for $1.395 million

Built in the 1700s as a farmhouse, the

Built in the 1700s as a farmhouse, the home got a Victorian flavor with the addition of a porch in the 1800s.

By Liza N. Burby
Those looking for a historic home in walking distance to Oyster Bay Village will be intrigued by the cheerful yellow Victorian farmhouse on Cove Road built in 1700 where legend has it George Washington had a meal and neighbor Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was once a guest. It is on the market for $1.395 million.

The 4,000-square-foot house, which the Oyster Bay Historical Society has called "a farmhouse with a flair," features a covered front porch, wide-plank hardwood flooring, four fireplaces (two in the bedrooms), a newel post with a secret compartment, an airy sunroom and a library with built-in bookshelves. The dining room has a bow window with three storage seats and two china cabinets, leaving room for a large table. The kitchen is a charming workspace with a butler’s pantry and access to the back stairs, which were added to the home in the 1800s, along with the porch.

There are five bedrooms and three baths on the second floor and a half bath on the first floor. An attic has dormered rooms but doesn’t have egress and will need updating. The house also has gas heating and central air.

"The nice thing about this house is that they knew how to build houses back then. It has old bones," says Bill Sheeline, who with his wife, Susan, has lived there since 1998. They’re in the process of downsizing. "It’s a place that just feels like home but has also seen a lot of history."

The lot is 2.45 acres with a long front driveway and wide lawns, a side property and a barn that has original wainscoting and lots of potential. There are some winter views of the bay.

"The house wraps its arms around you; it immediately welcomes you," says agent Margy Hargraves of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. "It also has beautiful, natural light."

Adds Sheeline: "We thought of many ways to modernize, and whoever falls in love with this place will have that opportunity. We always fell back on its quirkiness, what we originally fell in love with, but it is bursting with possibilities."

The house is in the Oyster Bay School District. Annual taxes, including $3,710 for the village, are $24,270.

