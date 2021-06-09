TODAY'S PAPER
Palatial Melville home with heliport on the market for $7.95M

The house has its own heliport.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A palatial six-bedroom home complete with an indoor basketball court, home theater and gym on 2.3 acres in Melville is on the market for $7,950,000.

The house on Gwynne Road sits on a hill overlooking Long Island with its own, FAA-recognized heliport, in-ground pool, patio, attached garage, gated entryway with security system and heated driveway.

The home has a grand elegance with a large gourmet eat-in kitchen, family room, game room, workshop, geo-thermal heating and cooling with radiant heat throughout, six full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms and four fireplaces.

The home has very high ceilings and the slate on the roof was hand selected from a quarry in Vermont, listing agent Danielle Roth of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said.

"It’s an amazing property, it’s one of the highest residential properties on Long Island so you can see all the way to the South Shore and beyond that on a clear day," she said.

The property is very private and surrounded by woods and all the iron work, from the front gate to the balcony and stairway railings were custom-made and hand-crafted for the house, she said.

The owner said he bought the property in 1996 when there was another house on it. He tore down that house and bought the adjacent lot to form the 2.3 acres that it is today and built the existing house in 2007.

Property taxes on the house in the Half Hollow Hills Central School District are $47,690.

Rachel O’Brien is a freelancer who has reported for Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

