A two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage in Patchogue, just steps to Patchogue Bay and the ferry to Davis Park, Fire Island, is on the market for $299,999.

The charming Brightwood Street cottage built in 1940 was renovated seven years ago when the current owner purchased it, listing agent Stephen King of Realty Connect USA said.

The sunroom that greets you on entering the cozy house leads to a living room, kitchen and a green, fully fenced backyard.

"I think the best part about it is, it’s not a lot to maintain and you get a chance to live next to million-dollar properties without as high a price tag," King said.

The home has a crawl space for storage and a one-car driveway.

It’s walking distance to marinas, waterfront restaurants, Shorefront Park and Rider Avenue Park and a 5-minute drive to the Patchogue stop of the Long Island Railroad.

Property taxes on the small lot in the Patchogue-Medford School District are $7,100.