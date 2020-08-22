TODAY'S PAPER
In Patchogue, Dutch Colonial with solar panels lists for $374,999

The home comes with solar panels that are

Credit: Picture Perfect Photos/Sharon Sarinick

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A six-bedroom, two-bath Dutch Colonial-style home is listing in Patchogue for $374,999.

"What makes this home really unique is it’s got six bedrooms,” says listing agent Sean Green, of Exit Home Key Realty. “You don’t find many six-bedroom homes available for sale at that price range in that particular area.”

The home has hardwood floors on the first floor and new wall-to-wall carpeting on the second and solar panels that are fully owned, not leased.

“It’s extremely well-maintained. It’s meticulous. It’s probably one of the cleanest basements you’ll be in,” says Green, adding, “It’s got central air which is less than two years old. That’s a huge selling feature in the summertime.”

The 0.23-acre property, which is fenced, is close to Patchogue village, with its shops, restaurants and live theater; the LIRR; Fire Island ferries and Hodges Creek County Park, which has mountain biking and hiking trails.

“So, it’s kind of got a little bit of everything: that South Shore vibe, and close to an ever-growing Main Street,” notes Green. “Every time you turn around, there’s a new bar or restaurant, or some sort of eatery opening up.”

The annual property taxes are $10,095.

