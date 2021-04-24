Patchogue home on Swan River on the market for $699,900

A large ranch-style home on Swan River in Patchogue is on the market for $699,900.

The 1,900-square-foot home, which has an offer pending, has two bedrooms, two full and two half-baths, an open floor plan, a wood-paneled dining room, a full finished basement, and central air conditioning.

"It’s a spacious, wide ranch. It’s very clean, very immaculate. You could eat off the floors," says listing agent Renee Gildersleeve of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The 0.33-acre property, which includes a 60-foot deck with a hot tub and two docks, has water views from the kitchen, dining room, family room and deck.

"It has a 75-foot bulkhead and four boat slips," Gildersleeve says. "It’s 15 to 20 minutes from Fire Island. That river leads right out to the bay."

Some other riverfront homes are not accessible to the Great South Bay, Gildersleeve notes.

"That’s what makes it so unique," Gildersleeve says, adding that there are restaurants right on the bay that you can access by boat.

The home, in the Patchogue-Medford School District, is close to the village of Patchogue, restaurants, shopping, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts and transportation.

The annual property taxes are $17,485.