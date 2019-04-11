TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Renovated Patchogue home lists for $289,000

This Patchogue home is listed for $289,000.

This Patchogue home is listed for $289,000. Photo Credit: Signature PP/Andrew Malary

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A newly updated Patchogue home with two bedrooms and one bathroom is on the market for $289,000.

This ranch-style home features an open floor plan, redone wood floors, new insulation, three 8-year-old cesspools and glass sliders to backyard.

Just under a quarter acre, the property includes a large detached garage.

The .23-acre property is listed with Lisa Miglino of Signature Premier Properties.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman tours the neighborhood Rezoning proposed near LIRR stations
The weather forecast for Thursday. Forecast: Mostly sunny today before weekend rain
The Hawaii style poke bowl at Chen's Poke New poke bowl spot opens on LI
On March 23, Sal Scognamillo, co-owner of Patsy's LI family's restaurant recipe spans generations
New York Attorney General Letiticia James greets staff AG: Sacklers must answer for opioid epidemic
Rob Walker, former chief deputy to forner Nassau Trial for ex-Mangano aid set to start on June 3