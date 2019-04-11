A newly updated Patchogue home with two bedrooms and one bathroom is on the market for $289,000.

This ranch-style home features an open floor plan, redone wood floors, new insulation, three 8-year-old cesspools and glass sliders to backyard.

Just under a quarter acre, the property includes a large detached garage.

The .23-acre property is listed with Lisa Miglino of Signature Premier Properties.