Historic Patchogue home lists for $599,000

A Patchogue Queen Anne Victorian built in 1890 is on the market for $599,000.

The four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home, which was restored in 2004 with new roofing, siding and central air conditioning, has wide plank wood floors, moldings, century old stained French doors and an office with built-in cabinets and turret bay windows.

The quarter-acre property has a detached two-story garage.

The home is listed with Linda Walsh and Gervaise Baker of Leesa Byrnes Realty.