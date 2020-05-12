Patchogue house near bay lists for $279,000

A ranch-style home located close to the bay is listing in Patchogue for $279,000. The annual property taxes are $8,820.

“The location is absolutely magnificent,” says listing agent Jared Aversano, from RE/MAX Eastern Properties. “It’s right across the street from Drift 82, as well as the Fire Island ferries,” he says, referring to a popular local restaurant/bar. “Nightlife and everything is kind of cool over there.”

The 841-square-foot home has three bedrooms, one bath, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings throughout, a large master bedroom with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

Located in the Patchogue-Medford School District, the house, which is on one tenth of an acre, is close to Patchogue Bay and Patchogue village shopping, dining and services.