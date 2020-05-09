Renovated Tudor home in Patchogue lists for $399,000

A completely renovated Tudor home in Patchogue is on the market for $399,000. The annual property taxes are $11,001.

Built in 1932, the home has three bedrooms, 1½ baths and a heated sun porch.

Renovations included a new kitchen with granite counters, new bathrooms, cedar-lined closets and a new heating system.

The house gives you the feel like you’re stepping back in time, says listing agent Renee Gildersleeve of Coldwell Banker Residential, adding that there are sidewalks in front of the property.

“What makes this house so special is that it was renovated but kept the old world charm and character to fit in the Patchogue neighborhood,” says Gildersleeve. “It has an amazing sun parlor and original hardwood floors and archways throughout. What’s also special is the location. It’s close to the Patchogue restaurants, theater, bowling, beaches, shopping and the Long Island Rail Road — all at a great price of $399,000.”

Located in the Patchogue Medford School District, the home is also close to the Fire Island Ferries.