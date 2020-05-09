TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Renovated Tudor home in Patchogue lists for $399,000

The 1932 Tudor house comes with a new

The 1932 Tudor house comes with a new heating system. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A completely renovated Tudor home in Patchogue is on the market for $399,000. The annual property taxes are $11,001.

Built in 1932, the home has three bedrooms, 1½ baths and a heated sun porch.

Renovations included a new kitchen with granite counters, new bathrooms, cedar-lined closets and a new heating system.

The house gives you the feel like you’re stepping back in time, says listing agent Renee Gildersleeve of Coldwell Banker Residential, adding that there are sidewalks in front of the property.

“What makes this house so special is that it was renovated but kept the old world charm and character to fit in the Patchogue neighborhood,” says Gildersleeve. “It has an amazing sun parlor and original hardwood floors and archways throughout. What’s also special is the location. It’s close to the Patchogue restaurants, theater, bowling, beaches, shopping and the Long Island Rail Road — all at a great price of $399,000.”

Located in the Patchogue Medford School District, the home is also close to the Fire Island Ferries.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search