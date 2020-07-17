TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue cottage on the market for $299,000

The cottage has an open floor concept wih

The cottage has an open floor concept wih vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Credit: Brian Botticell

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A two bedroom, one bath cottage in Patchogue is on the market for $299,000. The annual property taxes are $4,788.

Built in 1948, the cottage has an open floor concept, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile floor. Throughout the house, there is hi-hat lighting, intricate moldings and wainscoting. The 0.16 acre property, which is located in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District, has a flat, fenced-in back yard.

“It’s close to schools, close to grocery, close to everything, pretty much, easy access to Sunrise Highway, making it great for commuters,” says listing agent Stephen King, of Realty Connect USA. “And it’s a perfect little cottage: It’s small, but perfect as a starter home.”

