$1.299M Peconic home predates Revolutionary War

The Peconic home is surrounded by more than

The Peconic home is surrounded by more than 6 acres, which can be subdivided. Photo Credit: VHT Studios for Douglas Elliman

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A historic home built in Peconic before the Revolutionary War has come on the market for $1.299 million.

The main part of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home — called the Jefferson House for its original owner, LeRoy Jefferson, who owned a livery business — was built circa 1750, while an addition was built in 1825. The property was used as a shrub farm and still has a barn and a lath house, used to raise young plants before they are placed outside.

The house is surrounded by more than 6 acres. The three 2-acre parcels can be subdivided and developed if the new owner chooses, though they would have to go through the subdivision process, says listing agent Kenneth Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. A new owner could also keep the property for agricultural use.

The current owner, an investor, purchased the property, which overlooks Sannino Vineyard, for $930,000 earlier this year in an estate sale, says Poliwoda.

