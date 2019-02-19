A historic Victorian home on nearly seven acres in Peconic is on the market for $1.25 million.

Built in 1750 for Robert Jefferson, who owned the local Peconic general store, the 3,100-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The 6.8-acre property includes a large barn and lathe house, which was used to grow lots of the mature shrubs and specimen plantings on the property today, says listing agent Kenneth Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The property is zoned agricultural with development rights, says Poliwoda.