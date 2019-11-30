A Midcentury Modern Cape-style home in Peconic is on the market for $475,000.

Built in 1954, the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has original woodwork and cabinetry, hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen and breezeway leading to garage.

Located in the Southold Union Free School District, the house is on a .49-acre lot and is close to Goldsmith Inlet County Park on the Long Island Sound, wineries and Southold village restaurants and shops.

Annual property taxes are $5,180.

The listing agent is Thomas Uhlinger of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.