Perry Como home in Sands Point lists for $2.9M

Crooner Perry Como's former Sands Point home is

Crooner Perry Como's former Sands Point home is listed for $2.9 million. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/Robert Anthony DeRosa

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

Crooner Perry Como’s former Sands Point home has returned to the market with an asking price of $2.9 million.

The house, which originally listed in mid-2017 for $3.95 million, was last on the market in November 2018 for $3.45 million, per Zillow. 

Built in 1937, the six-bedroom Colonial includes a step-down living room with one of the home’s five fireplaces, a family room, a kitchen with a breakfast area and a formal dining room. A lower-level bathroom features a painted caricature of the famed singer and television personality along with the quote, “Ladies will please stay seated during the entire performance.”

The 2.5-acre property — two separate 1¼-acre parcels — features a circular 15-car driveway, an in-ground pool and a cabana with a wrought iron facade. The property, represented by Jill Berman and Rachel Sha of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, also includes beach rights.   

Como, who died in 2001, produced multiple No. 1 singles in a career that spanned more than six decades. Como hosted variety shows on television in the 1950s and also was a five-time Emmy winner.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

