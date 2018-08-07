The 93-acre former Old Westbury home of philanthropist Howard Phipps, the youngest son of U.S. Steel President Henry Phipps and brother of John Shaffer Phipps, whose nearby estate was turned into Old Westbury Gardens, is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1936.

Known as Erchless, the estate is being listed by Howard Phipps’ son, Howard Phipps Jr., for $29.995 million.

The 16,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial-style mansion has 26 rooms, including 15 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It has been preserved and features original marble floors, decorative moldings and a central spiral staircase.

The manicured property has numerous outbuildings, including two pagoda-style bathhouses, a stable, three barns, a caretaker’s house and greenhouses. Howard Phipps, who died in 1981, was a noted horticulturalist who grew rhododendrons, and the property includes a world-renowned rhododendron garden. There is also an in-ground pool and tennis court.

