TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
85° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Phipps estate in Old Westbury lists for first time

Known as Erchless, the estate is being listed by Howard Phipps' son, Howard Phipps Jr., for $29.995 million.

This Old Westbury estate is listed for $29.995

This Old Westbury estate is listed for $29.995 million. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

The 93-acre former Old Westbury home of philanthropist Howard Phipps, the youngest son of U.S. Steel President Henry Phipps and brother of John Shaffer Phipps, whose nearby estate was turned into Old Westbury Gardens, is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1936. 

Known as Erchless, the estate is being listed by Howard Phipps’ son, Howard Phipps Jr., for $29.995 million.

The 16,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial-style mansion has 26 rooms, including 15 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It has been preserved and features original marble floors, decorative moldings and a central spiral staircase. 

The manicured property has numerous outbuildings, including two pagoda-style bathhouses, a stable, three barns, a caretaker’s house and greenhouses. Howard Phipps, who died in 1981, was a noted horticulturalist who grew rhododendrons, and the property includes a world-renowned rhododendron garden. There is also an in-ground pool and tennis court. 

It is listed with Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

The Bay Shore NEFCU branch facility with interactive Credit union moves 63 workers to new office
Royal Tea House lasted a year and a LI town loses fourth restaurant in five weeks
Kevin Catalina outside the Suffolk County Minimum Security New gang unit boss at Suffolk Sheriff's office
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has proposed holding Laura Gillen repeats call for special elections
Oyster Bay Town Hall Employee sues town, union over alleged harassment
Peppercorn roast beef sandwich at The Local, Babylon: 50 amazing sandwiches to try on LI