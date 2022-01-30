6 mistakes everyone makes when picking paint colors

When we analyze a tiny paint chip, it's hard to imagine how the color will look once brushed across an entire wall, let alone how the hue might change in varying types of light. Carefully testing out paint swatches before buying a gallon is the best way to avoid painter's remorse.

Here are six common mistakes people make when choosing paint colors, plus what to do instead.

1. Deciding too quickly

Take a few days to decide between paint swatches, not because you may change your mind over time, but because the color will change with the light throughout the day. And it will look different on a cloudy day versus a sunny day.

"Apply multiple colors and sit with them for a few days," recommends Erika Woelfel, a Behr color expert. "Test them in multiple different parts of your room with different lighting to help you to better visualize what the color will look like in your space at any time of day."

2. Ignoring the décor

"Paint a small board or piece of foam core and evaluate the color in different parts of the room and throughout the day," says Andrea Magno, director of color marketing development for Benjamin Moore. "This will enable you to see how the color looks with consideration of the light, both natural and artificial, and other surroundings, such as artwork and furniture."

Avoid testing swatches in an empty room. Keeping some furniture and décor in the room as you select a paint color will ensure the hue works with the other colors in the space.

3. Placing samples next to each other

While you should sample multiple color options, avoid painting the samples right next to each other on the same wall, advises Patrick O'Donnell, international brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. "They will distract each other, and you, and make it harder to make a clear choice."

"If you don't want to paint the area directly, paint the length of a large sheet of lining paper, and it becomes a movable feast that you can see on different walls in the same room and at different times of the day."

4. Not considering undertone

When looking at various shades of white paint, some will appear to contain a hint of yellow, others slightly blue. That subtle underlying color is called the undertone.

Magno suggests considering how the undertones of a paint color might draw out similar tones found in a room's furniture. "In addition to sampling the color in the space, compare similar shades that have different undertones, for example, warm versus cool, to help determine the best choice for the space."

5. Shying away from bold hues

One of the biggest mistakes people make when choosing paint is simply being afraid to decorate with color. Especially when you're selecting paint samples, don't shy away from a bolder hue.

6. Choosing too many colors

While you shouldn't be afraid to decorate with color, adding too many paint colors to the same room can be distracting.

"When it comes to placing paint colors in a room, less is more." says O'Donnell. "Too many can lessen the impact. If you desire texture and contrast, focus more on using fabrics and artwork to bring in additional layers and character."