Sellers Marsha and Joe Elowsky

Address 6 Richfield Ct., Plainview

Asking price $699,888

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on a .21-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath split-level on Phipps Lane is listed for $749,999.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½ bath split-level sold March 29 for $679,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $13,720

Time on the market Since Jan. 20

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent Steven Klein, Century 21 American Homes, Westbury, 516-641-1604

Why it’s for sale Marsha, 81, a retired teacher, and Joe, 83, the former owner of Ajax Wire Specialty Company, says it’s time to downsize.

Marsha talks about the home she and her husband bought in 1963:

“When I first saw the house, I knew it was the one I wanted. I absolutely fell in love with it. I loved the fact that it’s a splanch, which is a Colonial with a raised living room. It’s easy to keep kids and dogs out of the living room. We added a 16-by-20-foot Florida room that we use almost year round and absolutely love. At one point, we had a hot tub out there that we would use while watching the snow fall. The house is sunny and bright. It’s a very happy home. We have a formal dining room and a huge den. The kitchen was renovated last year. It’s a house that’s so easy to take care of. In 2013, we put on a new roof and new siding. All the floors, under the carpet, are hardwood. The basement is the full footprint of the home. We have an inground sprinkler system in our professionally landscaped yard. We extended our driveway at one point to accommodate our 34-foot motor home. I have roses and peonies growing outside that fill the home when they’re in bloom. We raised our four children here and love having our seven grandchildren over. I’m going to miss this house.”