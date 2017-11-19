Vintage Plandome home lists for $3.499M

A circa-1920 American Craftsman Colonial-style manse in Plandome with a slate-floored front porch is on the market for $3.499 million.

Mahogany wainscoting in the eight-bedroom, 6 ½-bath home’s entry hall is one of several examples of vintage woodworking preserved through the years, says Shelley Scotto of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, who is co-listing the property with Andrea Doherty Viklund.

“They’ve really tried to keep the architectural integrity of the house,” Scotto says.

The home also contains vintage pocket doors, leaded glass, a double staircase with original banisters and an original telephone booth in the entry hall.

The living, dining and billiards rooms all have fireplaces. An updated kitchen and family room form a great room. Upstairs, a master bedroom suite with a fireplace, built-ins and walk-in closets is one of four bedrooms on the level; there are four more bedrooms and two full baths on the third floor.

The manicured 150-by-144-foot parcel includes a detached two-car garage. Ownership includes membership rights at the Plandome Filed & Marine Club, which offers boating and tennis.