A Plandome Tudor built in the late ’20s by English architect Gordon Manfred Trautschold for his family is on the market. It is listed for $2.799 million.

The home still retains much of its original, unpainted woodwork. “What makes this house unique is that it has some beautiful architectural detail, including the woodwork on the mantel, the staircase, and in living room, which has a built-in bookcase,” says Katherine Dunn, the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International agent with whom the home is listed. “What’s also unusual about the house is that the owners have been there for 50 years, and are only the fourth owners of the home. They even have the original architectural plans.”

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 1.79 acres with a freshwater stream-fed pond and brook.

Every bedroom has its own balcony. There are two fireplaces in the home.

Outside, the winding brook on the property meanders under a small bridge and then down the street, eventually leading to Leeds Pond on one end and Plandome Park on the other.