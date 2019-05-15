An 18th-century home that started out in Massachusetts and ended up in the Manhasset area is listed for $1.499 million.

Architect Richard Thompson purchased the land in 1920 in Plandome Manor Village, according to a March 1925 issue of “Antiques.” His wife, however, did not like the look of the surrounding homes in the area, the magazine says. So the Thompsons bought a 1730 farmhouse that they found in Hanover-Four-Corners in Cape Cod and had the house shipped by barge down to the Plandome Marine and Field Club, and then moved to its current location, according to the article.

The home, which is on a .47-acre lot, was expanded over time and a final addition in 1998 created a high-end kitchen and breakfast nook with French doors.

Antique features of this 2,688-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home include hand hewn timbers, wide plank floors and a cedar-shake roof. There are two stone patios.

The listing agents are John Hellenschmidt and Jeremy Michaels of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.