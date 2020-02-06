THE SCOOP

Point Lookout, the easternmost section of Long Beach Barrier Island and surrounded by three bodies of water, is the epitome of small-town America, says Nassau County Legis. Denise Ford.

“The highlight for me is the Fourth of July parade," she says. "The streets are lined with residents and kids dressed in red, white and blue. This is really what early America was about. I love it!”

A new trend in homebuying and summer rentals seems to be emerging in Point Lookout, says real estate agent Tom Hug of Hug Real Estate. “The families that used to go to the Hamptons for a summer home seem to be interested in Point Lookout now," he says. "Some people are renting or buying here so that dad or mom can come to the summer house every night instead of just on the weekends, like they did with a Hamptons rental. These are people from Rockville Centre and Garden City mostly.”

A municipal service being studied is the current use of cesspool septic systems throughout Point Lookout, according to Ford. “We’ve undertaken a study to look at the feasibility of converting [the community] to sewers. It was started a few years ago, and I think we’ll be looking at results by the end of this year.”

Inspired by the renovation five years ago of the Civic Park playground at the end of Lido Boulevard by the Point Lookout Park Project, the local civic association spearheaded construction of a community garden and bocce ball courts adjacent to the playground. The garden consists of 40 raised box garden plots and a sitting area with a gazebo. “Residents can grow whatever vegetables they like there. Once a summer we host a social event there where residents bring dishes made with what they have grown,” says Point Lookout Civic Association president Matt Brennan who grew up in Point Lookout and returned full time in 2009 after living in New York City. “It’s a great community to raise a family.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos or co-ops in Point Lookout

SALE PRICES

Between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 21, 2020, there were 14 home sales with a median sale price of $910,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $625,000 and the high was $3,000,000. During that period a year earlier there were 24 home sales with a median sale price of $822,850. The price range was $475,000 to $2,900,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area .20 square miles

ZIP code 11569

Population 1,219

Median age 45.9

Median household income $146,389

Median home value $1,268,750*

LIRR to NYC: From Long Beach 51 to 59 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School district Long Beach

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 8 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,400,000

On one of the larger treed properties in Point Lookout, this 3,217-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, two living rooms (one with a fireplace), a high-end country kitchen, multiple levels of decking, and central air conditioning. Taxes are $28,763. Tom Hug, Hug Real Estate, 516-431-8000.

$1,790,000

There’s a lot packed into this .11-acre lot less than a block from the ocean. The home features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, two fireplaces, three decks, an in-ground pool with a Jacuzzi, professionally landscape yard and ample parking. Taxes are $22,256. Paul Gomez, Loretta Gomez, Point Realty, 516-432-5777.

$749,990

This recently renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage offers a new heating system, a new central air conditioning system, new windows and a new roof. New sliding glass doors off the dining room lead to a pavered back patio. Taxes are $6,314. Kathleen Aspenleiter, Denise Smith, Neighborhood Realty Store, 516-785-7653.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,700,000

Address Baldwin Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 2008

Lot size 70x60

Taxes $21,675

Reduced $65,000

Days on the market 118

$3,000,000

Address Lynbrook Avenue

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2019

Lot size 60x75

Taxes $30,771

Reduced $350,000

Days on the market 125

$1,337,500

Address Mineola Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1955

Lot size 71x75

Taxes $21,235

Reduced $62,500

Days on the market 129

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 9

Price range $665,000 to $2,690,000

Tax range $6,314 to $22,793