In Port Jefferson, renovated 3-bedroom condo asks $859G

A newly renovated three-bedroom condo is on the market in Port Jefferson for $859,000.

The two-and-a-half bath townhouse on Vantage Court in the 40-unit Harborview development was built in 2000 and recently renovated from bottom to top.

The main level has an open layout, with an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island with seating and storage, wine refrigerator and pantry.

The home has a formal dining room, entrance foyer, large windows, cathedral ceilings, central air conditioning, custom thick crown moldings, hardwood floors throughout, a stone gas fireplace in the great room and back deck with water and scenic views.

The first-floor master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and an attached two-car garage and full, unfinished basement with walk-out access provide lots of storage space.

"It’s not a 55-plus community, so it’s all ages, which is nice," listing agent Lori Zamore of Coldwell Banker American Homes said. "It’s move-in condition, it has all the updates that today’s buyers are looking for: a white kitchen with shaker cabinets and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances."

The condo development will become a gated community, as a main gate is installed this summer, she said.

"It really is a short walk to the Village of Port Jefferson," Zamore added, with restaurants, shopping and the ferry to Connecticut. "And the taxes are incredible, so that’s a huge draw to this development."

Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, fitness room, grounds maintenance and snow removal.

Taxes on the property in the Port Jefferson School District are $5,281 and common charges are $610.