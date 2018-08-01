TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Vintage details abound at $629,000 Port Jefferson home

This Port Jefferson home is listed for $629,000.

This Port Jefferson home is listed for $629,000. Photo Credit: Jolie Powell Realty/Maria Palmar

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A home in Port Jefferson that dates back to 1910 is listed for $629,000.

The 1,834-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house has wide plank floors and an updated kitchen. Other features include a tin roof and a balcony off the master bedroom.

The main house is on the bottom floor, explains listing agent Maria Palmar of Powell Realty.

Zoned as a legal two-family home, the house has a one-bedroom, one bathroom apartment on the second floor, she says.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

More news

Mildred Tassone, left, vice president, and Carol Nowakowski, Village history revealed through memorabilia
This roughly 4-acre property at the end of Curran questions need for open space access law
Long Island contractor Michael Cantone, left, chats with LI business forms nonprofit for free home fixes
Lee Moser pleaded guilty in March to grand Sandy contractor to pay $31G in fraud scheme
Juan Lopez of Huntington Station was convicted by DA: MS-13 gang recruiter sentenced in coercion case
Handgun permits on Long Island See handgun permits issued in your area