A home in Port Jefferson that dates back to 1910 is listed for $629,000.

The 1,834-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house has wide plank floors and an updated kitchen. Other features include a tin roof and a balcony off the master bedroom.

The main house is on the bottom floor, explains listing agent Maria Palmar of Powell Realty.

Zoned as a legal two-family home, the house has a one-bedroom, one bathroom apartment on the second floor, she says.