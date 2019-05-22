TODAY'S PAPER
$949,000 Port Jefferson home comes with recording studio

This Port Jefferson home is on a 1.73-acre

This Port Jefferson home is on a 1.73-acre property and includes a pool. Photo Credit: Aliano Real Estate / Michael Watts

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Port Jefferson home with a recording studio is on the market for $949,000.

The owner, a sound engineer, designed the recording studio with soundproofed, insulated walls, says listing agent Nicholas Colonna of Aliano Real Estate.

The 6,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, two cast iron fireplaces and a sun deck off the master bedroom. The 1.73-acre property includes a pool, a cottage with a kitchen, a master bedroom and two bathrooms.

