$949,000 Port Jefferson home comes with recording studio
A Port Jefferson home with a recording studio is on the market for $949,000.
The owner, a sound engineer, designed the recording studio with soundproofed, insulated walls, says listing agent Nicholas Colonna of Aliano Real Estate.
The 6,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, two cast iron fireplaces and a sun deck off the master bedroom. The 1.73-acre property includes a pool, a cottage with a kitchen, a master bedroom and two bathrooms.
