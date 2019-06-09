A house built into a hill in Port Jefferson known as "Earth House" is for sale. The asking price is $299,990.

The custom-built home is at ground level with earth built around it, says listing agent Nicholas Albanese of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It is designed to promote cross ventilation and natural light, he says.

“They’re very common out West, like in New Mexico,” says Albanese.

The three bedroom, two-bathroom house, which recently went into contract, is on a 0.52 acre lot.