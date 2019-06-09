TODAY'S PAPER
Port Jefferson's 'Earth House' lists for $299,990

The three bedroom, two-bathroom house is on a

The three bedroom, two-bathroom house is on a 0.52 acre lot. Photo Credit: Ron Monteleone

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A house built into a hill in Port Jefferson known as "Earth House" is for sale. The asking price is $299,990. 

The custom-built home is at ground level with earth built around it, says listing agent Nicholas Albanese of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It is designed to promote cross ventilation and natural light, he says.

“They’re very common out West, like in New Mexico,” says Albanese.

The three bedroom, two-bathroom house, which recently went into contract, is on a 0.52 acre lot.

