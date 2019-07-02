Port Jefferson home with boccie court lists for $899,000
A Port Jefferson ranch with its own boccie court is on the market for $899,000.
The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home features hardwood floors, a loft balcony overlooking the living room and a suite with a separate entrance.
In addition to the boccie court, the .96-acre property has a pool, gazebo and whole house generator.
The listing agent is Gina Lollo of Northshore Properties Realty.
