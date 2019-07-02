TODAY'S PAPER
Port Jefferson home with boccie court lists for $899,000

This Port Jefferson home is listed for $899,000.

This Port Jefferson home is listed for $899,000.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Port Jefferson ranch with its own boccie court is on the market for $899,000.

The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home features hardwood floors, a loft balcony overlooking the living room and a suite with a separate entrance.

In addition to the boccie court, the .96-acre property has a pool, gazebo and whole house generator.

The listing agent is Gina Lollo of Northshore Properties Realty.

