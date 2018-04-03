A Port Jefferson Victorian with many original details is on the market for $975,000.

Built in 1889 by a man named Ralph Dayton, according to the Port Jefferson Historical Society, the home at one point served as a nunnery, says Robert Batuyios of Coldwell Banker Residential, who is co-listing the home with Kalliope Gemelas.

“It’s one of the few surviving homes that’s completely original” in Port Jefferson, Batuyios says.

The home has original wood floors, pocket doors and electrical push-button switches. The seller has decorated the home with light fixtures and furniture from the Victorian era.