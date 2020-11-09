New home in Port Jefferson lists for $549,000

A brand new home in the village of Port Jefferson is on the market for $549,000.

The house was a rebuild of a home that dated to the late 1800s, says Robert Potter, of Potter Properties, who’s both the listing agent and homeowner.

"We got permission from Port Jefferson Village to renovate the property and during the demolition phase there just wasn’t anything to be saved in the home, so the village approved our plans to do a completely new construction with new foundation and everything."

Because the original home was built so long ago, the annual property taxes are $2,629.

"There’s definitely going to be a reassessment on the taxes based on the value of the home increasing," explains Potter. "But those are the taxes, currently."

The 3 bedroom, 2½-bath home is about 1,600 square feet and features an entry foyer, which can also be used as a sitting room, an open floor plan, custom hardwood flooring, a kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a first-floor laundry room, and custom tile work in an upstairs bathroom.

The property is right in Port Jefferson Village, and is close to the ferry, shopping and restaurants. "It’s basically across the street from the church and walking distance to the high school," Potter says. "It’s really in the middle of it all."