Port Jefferson Station ranch on the market for $254,999

A ranch-style house in Port Jefferson Station is on the market for $254,999. The property on the 7,841-square-foot lot features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full basement and a big backyard with no neighbors behind.

The house is within a 10-minute walk to restaurants, hospitals, the train station, Long Island Rail Road and shopping malls.

“The house is definitely for a family that is more into a small living, but not tiny living,” says Maria Marrero, the listing agent, of Coach Realtors Mount Sinai office. The open-floor plan allows for intimacy. “When you first enter, you pretty much see the kitchen, dining and living room. So if you’re cooking, I’m eating or watching TV, we are all together,” Marrero adds.

The home was built around 1970, and the bathrooms were upgraded in 2008, bedrooms around 2012, and floors in 2018. Annual taxes on the property, in the Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union School District, are a relatively low $6,994.