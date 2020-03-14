TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Port Jefferson Station ranch on the market for $254,999

The property features a full basement and a

The property features a full basement and a big backyard with no neighbors behind.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A ranch-style house in Port Jefferson Station is on the market for $254,999. The property on the 7,841-square-foot lot features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full basement and a big backyard with no neighbors behind.

The house is within a 10-minute walk to restaurants, hospitals, the train station, Long Island Rail Road and shopping malls.

“The house is definitely for a family that is more into a small living, but not tiny living,” says Maria Marrero, the listing agent, of Coach Realtors Mount Sinai office. The open-floor plan allows for intimacy. “When you first enter, you pretty much see the kitchen, dining and living room. So if you’re cooking, I’m eating or watching TV, we are all together,” Marrero adds.

The home was built around 1970, and the bathrooms were upgraded in 2008, bedrooms around 2012, and floors in 2018. Annual taxes on the property, in the Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union School District, are a relatively low $6,994.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search