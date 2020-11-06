Port Jefferson Station corner property lists for under $480G

TODAY'S PAPER
By Liza N. Burby Special to Newsday
A four-bedroom renovated Colonial built in 1950 on a corner property in Port Jefferson Station is on the market for $479,996. The owners, who are downsizing, but staying in the area, raised a family there for 28 years. They’ve maintained it meticulously, according to Laura Cochran, listing agent for H & G Realty New York.

"The property is beautifully maintained with a fenced-in yard with a double gate, a garden, brick patio and walls, a built-in barbecue and a gazebo. It’s perfect for outdoor entertaining," she said.

Cochran said all three full bathrooms were redone in the last year and include subway tile and granite. The eat-in kitchen was updated within the past five years with cherry cabinets, some stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, a tumbled marble backsplash and an island/breakfast bar. It’s part of an open floor plan on the first floor with a family room/den that had been the garage and a formal dining room.

There’s another room a few steps up that could be an additional bedroom or office.

Other features are cathedral vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. A fully finished basement with egress provides additional living space and there are three bedrooms on the second floor.

The house is on a 0.17-acre lot in the Comsewogue school district, with annual taxes of $6,804.

