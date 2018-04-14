TODAY'S PAPER
Home for 2 families in Port Washington lists for $939,000

The two-family Port Washington home has separate entrances.

The two-family Port Washington home has separate entrances. Photo Credit: Century Homes Realty Group / Edwin Lee

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A rare legal two-family home in Port Washington has come on the market for $939,000.

The home has eight bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level and three bedrooms and one bathroom on the upper level. There are separate entrances for each unit.

“You would never find that big of a two-family house in Port Washington,” says Edwin Lee of Century Homes Realty Group, who is co-listing the home with Marina Zhai.

