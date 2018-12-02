A Port Washington home on the market for $1.695 million once housed banker J.P. Morgan Jr.’s private secretary, John Axten, says listing agent Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman.

“The home itself is pretty distinguished,” says David Sigman, who bought the house with his wife, Robin, in the late 1990s. “We have a big front lawn with hedges, so it’s almost like having a private room in front of the house.”

The five-bedroom, 3.5-bath Dutch Colonial on a third of an acre measures just over 3,000 square feet. Over the years, the Sigmans and previous owners added onto and renovated the house, he adds. There are older, formal rooms, such as the dining room, foyer and living room, as well as contemporary spaces, such as an open kitchen, breakfast area and den. There are a detached garage and full basement.

“It really is old and new at the same time,” David says. The main part of the residence dates back to the early 1900s, says David Sigman.

When the Sigmans moved in, they knew little about Axten.

“The internet was not what it is today,” says David, 57, who works in real estate development. He has since done his research. The 1940 census confirms that Axten, of England, lived in the Town of North Hempstead at the time. He identified himself as the private secretary to J.P. Morgan.

In the book, “The House of Morgan: An American Banking Dynasty and the Rise of Modern Finance,” Ron Chernow writes that the banker hired Axten at age 19. According to the text, Axten had held the position for 40 years by the time J.P. Morgan died in 1943.