New construction drew Port Washington couple to first home
"The modern layout and size were good for our family," says the owner of the Port Washington home, which he is selling.
Sellers Kavin and Reshma Shah
Community Port Washington
Asking price $849,000
The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 43-by-111-foot lot
The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Henderson Avenue is listed for $875,000.
Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on Avenue B sold Jan. 10 for $675,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $22,363
Time on the market Since Feb. 2
Listing agent Amy Rosenberg, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Port Washington, 516-883-5200
Why it’s for sale Kavin, 40, a physician, and wife, Reshma, 39, who is in sales at a technology company, say they’re relocating out of state with their daughters, who are 7 and 10.
The Shahs bought their home in 2012 when their young family was growing. Kavin shares:
“When we were first looking in Port Washington, we found many of the homes were older, built in the 1950s and '60s. The main draw for us and this house was the brand-new construction, and the modern layout and size were good for our family. It’s a completely open floor plan, which we think is basically customizable for anyone’s needs. The living room, dining room and kitchen share common space, and there’s a great gas fireplace in the living room. Plus there’s a separate den. All the kitchen appliances are less than a year old. There’s hardwood floors in all the rooms except for the tile in the bathrooms, and there are lots of closets. We host Thanksgiving here every year and the open floor plan is a big help. We have two decks off the back of the house. One is off the living room, and that’s where we barbecue. The second deck is on the second floor off the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced-in, and we have a full but unfinished basement. This home is in a good area. It’s mostly single family houses and walking distance to the elementary school. We’re going to miss this home. It was our first.”
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.