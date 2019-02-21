Sellers Kavin and Reshma Shah

Community Port Washington

Asking price $849,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 43-by-111-foot lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Henderson Avenue is listed for $875,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on Avenue B sold Jan. 10 for $675,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $22,363

Time on the market Since Feb. 2

Listing agent Amy Rosenberg, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Port Washington, 516-883-5200

Why it’s for sale Kavin, 40, a physician, and wife, Reshma, 39, who is in sales at a technology company, say they’re relocating out of state with their daughters, who are 7 and 10.

The Shahs bought their home in 2012 when their young family was growing. Kavin shares:

“When we were first looking in Port Washington, we found many of the homes were older, built in the 1950s and '60s. The main draw for us and this house was the brand-new construction, and the modern layout and size were good for our family. It’s a completely open floor plan, which we think is basically customizable for anyone’s needs. The living room, dining room and kitchen share common space, and there’s a great gas fireplace in the living room. Plus there’s a separate den. All the kitchen appliances are less than a year old. There’s hardwood floors in all the rooms except for the tile in the bathrooms, and there are lots of closets. We host Thanksgiving here every year and the open floor plan is a big help. We have two decks off the back of the house. One is off the living room, and that’s where we barbecue. The second deck is on the second floor off the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced-in, and we have a full but unfinished basement. This home is in a good area. It’s mostly single family houses and walking distance to the elementary school. We’re going to miss this home. It was our first.”