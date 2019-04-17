Port Washington's Cliffhanger house is on the market for $1.995 million.

The midcentury modern home was built in 1964 by its original owner, architect and engineer John Mascioni. Sellers Stuart and Jill Gold, who spent nearly a decade renovating the house, say they fell in love with the .31-acre property at first sight.

The 4,500-square-foot home has 11 rooms, including a third-floor master suite, offices, a home theater and a gym. Highlights include a natural-stone rock garden and a rear deck.

It got its name Cliffhanger because of its location. "We named it that just because it’s on a hill," says Jill Gold. "Half the house is hanging off a hill. We’ve named each one of the houses we’ve owned. Our house out in the Hamptons, we call it the 'Great Escape.'"

Inside, the home feels like a treehouse, they say.

“Sitting in the living room, looking out the 8-foot-high windows in the summer, you can’t even see your neighbors," says Stuart Gold. "But in the winter, you can see Manhasset Bay through the bare trees.”

The listing agents are Alexis Siegel and Amy Rosenberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.