Port Washington house barge lists for $180,000

A house barge docked at Toms Point Marina in Port Washington is listed for $180,000.

The barge offers views of Manhasset Bay. The three-story home includes three bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms and a 250-square-foot top deck.

Owner and Port Washington native Ellen Levin has owned the home 13 years. She says she has become accustomed to the “extremely calming” marina lifestyle, including the families of ospreys, geese, swans, ducks and herons that call Toms Point home.

“We have an osprey nest right next to where the boats are. Every year, around the end of May, they come back to the nest and lay their eggs. Then we get to watch the parents give the little birds flying lessons,” she says.

The buyer will pay a monthly dockage fee to the marina, which Levin says is well-maintained.

Christine Collura and Agustin Diaz of Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast are the listing agents.