Why you should buy their Port Washington home

Sellers Bob and Susan Werber

Address 95 Webster Ave., Port Washington

Asking price $765,000

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on 0.14-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Park Avenue is listed for $829,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, two-bath home on Monroe Street sold Nov. 28 for $955,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $15,465

Time on the market Since February

Listing agent Heidi Karagianis, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Port Washington, 516-467-9440

Why it’s for sale Bob, 63, a web content developer, and Susan, 63, a web and video conferencing specialist, say now that their kids are grown, they’re moving permanently to a vacation home in Southold.

The Werbers bought their 1,750-square-foot classic early 20th century home 25 years ago. Bob says:

“One reason we bought was the proximity to the LIRR, back then we both worked in the city and it was a six-minute walk to the train. In the other direction, it’s close to the water, restaurants, the library and a nice-sized park. . . . We like to eat dinner on our quiet front porch. The home had two bedrooms when we first bought, but [we] made a one-story area two stories and added a good-sized third bedroom. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. . . . The first floor is large, and the ceilings are 8½ feet high. We also added lots of closets, and the laundry room is upstairs now. That’s the most life-changing thing to add to a house. . . . The house has a lot of charm. It has heavy molding, with bull’s-eye corners on the windows, and wood floors. There’s a great flow from the large openings going from room to room . . . It’s a classic, but the space now is like a modern home. Everyone is surprised at the size . . . If we could put this house on the East End, we’d keep it for the rest of our lives.”