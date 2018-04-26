Why you should buy their Port Washington home
“One reason we bought was the proximity to the LIRR, back then we both worked in the city and it was a six-minute walk to the train,” says the seller.
Sellers Bob and Susan Werber
Address 95 Webster Ave., Port Washington
Asking price $765,000
The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on 0.14-acre lot
The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Park Avenue is listed for $829,000.
Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, two-bath home on Monroe Street sold Nov. 28 for $955,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $15,465
Time on the market Since February
Listing agent Heidi Karagianis, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Port Washington, 516-467-9440
Why it’s for sale Bob, 63, a web content developer, and Susan, 63, a web and video conferencing specialist, say now that their kids are grown, they’re moving permanently to a vacation home in Southold.
The Werbers bought their 1,750-square-foot classic early 20th century home 25 years ago. Bob says:
“One reason we bought was the proximity to the LIRR, back then we both worked in the city and it was a six-minute walk to the train. In the other direction, it’s close to the water, restaurants, the library and a nice-sized park. . . . We like to eat dinner on our quiet front porch. The home had two bedrooms when we first bought, but [we] made a one-story area two stories and added a good-sized third bedroom. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. . . . The first floor is large, and the ceilings are 8½ feet high. We also added lots of closets, and the laundry room is upstairs now. That’s the most life-changing thing to add to a house. . . . The house has a lot of charm. It has heavy molding, with bull’s-eye corners on the windows, and wood floors. There’s a great flow from the large openings going from room to room . . . It’s a classic, but the space now is like a modern home. Everyone is surprised at the size . . . If we could put this house on the East End, we’d keep it for the rest of our lives.”
