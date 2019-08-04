Port Washington houseboat lists for $82,000

A 48-foot houseboat docked on Manhasset Bay in Port Washington is listed for $82,000.

Built in 2010, the 600-square-foot home includes a full kitchen and a bathroom with a shower stall. A second-story bedroom leads to a rooftop deck.

The Fiberglas-encased home floats upon a wave-resistant “V-hull,” a rare feature among modern houseboats, notes listing agent Uri Barkai of Charles Rutenberg Realty.

There is a slip fee of $700 per month.