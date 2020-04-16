THE SCOOP

Sitting on a peninsula that juts into the Long Island Sound, Port Washington is one of the most affluent communities in Nassau, and one of its most attractive destinations, dotted with golf courses, marinas and a bustling waterfront. It is also home to the incorporated villages of Baxter Estates, Manorhaven, Port Washington North, Sands Point and part of Flower Hill.

“You really feel like you’re on vacation every day around here,” says Beth Catrone, salesperson for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, who cites the hamlet’s diverse population, too.

But the number one reason homebuyers are drawn to the community is the train line, Catrone says. “It’s a quick 38-minute ride to Manhattan, doesn’t go through Jamaica and Port Washington is the first and last stop,” she says. “You’ll always get a seat and won’t miss your stop.”

A building moratorium on the waterfront business district, enacted in December 2017, aims to preserve the downtown’s nautical feel, and ensure that residents have access to whatever is going to be built there, according to North Hempstead Town Council member Mariann Dalimonte, a fourth-generation Port Washington resident.

“The steering committee, made up of property owners, civic groups and community residents, wants to make sure it gets it right and also give the public an opportunity to weigh in at public meetings,” Dalimonte says. Those meetings now depend on when coronavirus restrictions are lifted, she says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 40 condos on the market ranging in price from $629,000 to $1,495,000.

SALE PRICES

Between March 1, 2019, and March 17, 2020, there were 248 home sales with a median sale price of $864,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $290,000 and the high was $3,650,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 232 home sales with a median sale price of $879,000. The price range was $300,000 to $2,065,000.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area square miles 4.2

ZIP code 11050

Population 15,600

Median age 44

Median household income $127,813

Median home value $845,000*

Monthly ticket $270

School district Port Washington

SOURCES: 2018 Census/American Community Survey Numbers; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,998,000

Not even a year old, this new six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom Colonial is 5,000 square feet and features a tray ceiling, crown molding, extensive box molding on the walls, hardwood floors, and a lower-level playroom and a media room. Taxes have not been assessed. Connie Liappas, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-319-3274.

$1,129,000

In the Terrace section of Port Washington, this four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Colonial was built in 2001 and offers 2,300 square feet of living space. The first level has a semi-open layout with hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, a fireplace and sliders to a rear deck. There’s central air conditioning throughout. Taxes are $18,551. Beth Catrone, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-883-2900.

$599,000

Light and bright, this three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom updated high-ranch was built in 1961 and sits on a .07-acre lot. The basement is finished and has walkout access, and the backyard is flat and fenced. Taxes are $8,248. Terri Levin, Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast, 516-482-0200.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,162,000

Address Kenworth Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1928

Lot size 60x100

Taxes $19,965

+/- list price -$17,000

Days on the market 100

$707,000

Address Revere Road

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1951

Lot size .17 acre

Taxes $14,136

+/- list price +$8,000

Days on the market 67

$585,000

Address Cow Neck Road

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1961

Lot size 60x100

Taxes $17,902

+/- list price -$14,000

Days on the market 120

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 122

Price range $359,000 to $4,888,000

Tax range $5,212 to $71,849