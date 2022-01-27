Hamptons postmodern on the market for $3.2 million

A 4,500-square-foot postmodern home with a wine room, pool and tennis court in Remsenburg is on the market for $3.2 million.

Built in 2005, the six-bedroom, 5½-bath cedar-sided home set back on South Country Road has a large great room with a vaulted ceiling and an oversized stone fireplace, wide wood-plank floors, and a family room with built-ins. The second-floor primary suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard, and the first-floor junior primary suite has a new quartz bathroom.

The full basement boasts a 1,200-bottle, climate-controlled stone and glass wine room and tasting bar. The house has a smart thermostat, and a Sonos sound system throughout the interior, including the basement, and exterior.

Recent updates include a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, white Shaker cabinets and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

The 1.14-acre lot, which is fully fenced in, features an in-ground pool, Har-Tru tennis court, large stone patio with two retractable awnings, outdoor kitchen and bar and firepit seating area.

A house with both a pool and tennis court is very hard to find, says Shari DeLouya of Realty Connect USA, who is listing the house with Marci Imber.

"It’s on South Country Road, which is a street that goes through Remsenburg, but it’s set very far back," says DeLouya. "It’s just been meticulously maintained, and pretty much everything is new."

The annual property taxes are $12,155; an offer is pending.

Zoned for the Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District, the home is close to Westhampton shops and restaurants, as well as Pike’s Beach and other Southampton Town beaches along Dune Road.